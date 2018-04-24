Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

News

news

Detained, released, raided: Nigeria's maverick senator decries police harassment

Detained, released, raided: Nigeria's maverick senator decries police harassment
Abdur Rahman Alfa Shaban

Nigeria

A Nigerian lawmaker Dino Melaye has decried what he calls intimidation from the the police force. He said police had withdrawn his security alleging that there was a plan to set him up.

Monday was a long day for the maverick politician known for his bling bling lifestyle and love of controversy.

First, he was detained by immigration officials at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport in the capital Abuja as he was due to travel on official duty to Morocco.

Incidentally, he announced his detention using his Twitter and Instagram handles. After hours in detention, he was released by the authorities.

After returning to his residence, he again tweeted a police siege with over 30 armed fierce looking mobile police men.

All roads leading to House has been condoned off, as heavy mobile police men blocked entry & exit of the road. They currently laid siege on, in and around the house, his tweet added. According to him, his brother and a friend had been arrested by police.

Melaye who represents the Kogi West senatorial district of Kogi State is no stranger to controversy. The Nigerian police declared him wanted over a fake assassination case. He is also embroiled in a case of arming suspected assassins.

He is a member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and a staunch ally of the senate president. He has once threatened to beat a female senator, he has released single tracks, appeared in a music video and is famous for flaunting his lavish lifestyle on his social media pages.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..