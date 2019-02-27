Welcome to Africanews

Buhari beats Atiku to secure re-election as Nigeria president

Abdur Rahman Alfa Shaban

news

This Story is breaking, please check back for updates

Muhammadu Buhari has been re-elected president of Nigeria, results released by the elections body late into Tuesday showed.

After final verified results by the Independent Electoral Commission, INEC’s returning officers from across the country, Buhari polled over 15 million votes as against contender Atiku’s 11 million plus.

The difference in real figures was close to 4 million votes. The results were a close contest in the area of number of states won by the candidates. Nigeria has 36 states including the Federal Capital Territory, FCT.

Final figures:

Buhari, APC = 15,191,847
Atiku, PDP = 11,262,978
Difference: 3,928,869

According to electoral laws, the candidate with the most votes is declared winner as long as they have at least one-quarter of the vote in two-thirds of Nigeria’s 36 states and the capital.

A run-off would have been necessitated but records also indicated that Buhari had surmounted the said threshold. He will be sworn in as president for a final term lasting from 2019 through to 2023.

Who won where?

Buhari won in 19 states including:

  • Osun
  • Ekiti
  • Kwara
  • Nasarawa
  • Kogi
  • Gombe
  • Yobe
  • Niger
  • Jigawa
  • Kaduna
  • Bauchi
  • Lagos
  • Ogun
  • Kano
  • Katsina
  • Borno
  • Zamfara
  • Kebbi
  • Sokoto

Atiku won 17 states plus the Federal Capital Territory (FCT):

  • Ondo
  • Abia
  • Enugu
  • Ebonyi
  • Adamawa (Atiku’s home state)
  • Oyo
  • Anambra
  • Edo
  • Plateau
  • Benue
  • Imo
  • Taraba
  • Akwa Ibom
  • Cross River
  • Rivers
  • Delta
  • Bayelsa

