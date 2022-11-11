Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

Sport

sport

Cameroonian Moukoko breaks new record

Moukoko   -  
Copyright © africanews
AP Photo

By Africanews

Germany

Cameroonian striker Youssoufa Moukoko broke a new record after becoming Thursday the youngest player called up to play in a World Cup for Germany.

The Dortmund striker turns 18 on November 20th, the day of the tournament's opening match.

Born in Yaoundé, Moukoko arrived in Germany at the age of 10 and became the youngest player to play in the German top flight.

This season, he has scored 6 goals in 13 league games. 

Moukoko chose to play for Germany while the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon were still hoping to get him a few weeks ago.

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..