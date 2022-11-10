Welcome to Africanews

Cameroon coach reveals squad for World Cup

By Africanews

Cameroon

Cameroon is on the starting-blocks ten days before the start of the World Cup in Qatar

On Wednesday, coach Rigobert Song unveiled his list of 26 Indomitable Lions for the World Cup.

The squad features stars like Aboubakar Vincent and Jean-Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting as well as Napoli's Zambo Anguissa.

There were many surprises, however, with the presence of defender Nicolas Nkoulou, back after a three-year absence. He was preferred to one of the captains of the squad Michael Ngadeu, although he was considered indispensable by the coach a few weeks ago.

The president of the federation Samuel Eto'o has set very ambitious goals for his national team. However, Rigobert Song's men will spare no effort in Qatar, where they face a particularly tough group G.

After a last friendly game against Panama on 18 November, the Cameroonians will face Switzerland (24 November), Serbia (28 November) and above all Brazil on 2 December.)

