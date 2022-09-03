Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

No Comment

NGO releases newly-hatched sea turtles on Cyprus's west coast at sunset

Members of the Society for Protection of Turtles (Spot) NGO gather at sunset in northern Cyprus's Akdeniz turtle conservation beach to release around 300 newly-hatched Loggerhead (Caretta Caretta) and Green (Chelonia Mydas) turtles. Every year between the end of May and the beginning of August, Caretta Caretta and Chelonia Mydas turtles go on land by the hundreds to lay their eggs on the beaches of the Mediterranean island, which is considered the third most important location for the reproduction of turtles after Greece and Turkey.

More about

up next

More from no comment

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..