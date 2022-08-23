'Somali Eagles' train at barracks in Mogadishu

The Turkish Task Force Command in Somalia (STGK) of the Turkish Armed Forces (TAF) is training the Somali military. In the process that started with the framework agreement signed between Turkey and Somalia in 2010 for training, technical and scientific cooperation in the military field, the relations between the two countries accelerated with the visit of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to the country on 19 August 2011. Following the agreements, protocols and the decision of the Council of Ministers, the STGK joined Somalia in 2017. In the barracks located on the Indian Ocean coast, improvement, support and assistance activities are carried out for the organisation, education and training, military infrastructure and logistic systems of the Somali security forces. Officer and non-commissioned officer cadets first receive 6 months of accelerated Turkish language training at the school. Afterwards, NCOs receive one year of education, while officers receive two years of education. In addition to courses such as physics, chemistry, mathematics, computer science, military history, military geography, operations management and intelligence, students receive practical training in combat training, mechanics, marksmanship, shooting and combat formations.