Pokemon World Championships in London

Five thousand competitors from over 57 countries competed at the Pokemon World Championships at London's ExCel Arena. The popular trading card game is a tactical competition that players say is as complex and difficult as chess. At the highest level, the game is full of micro-tactics and clever strategies. The Pokemon Trading Card Game finals saw the winner of each category receive $10,000. Ondrej Skubal, 23, from the Czech Republic, secured a 2-0 victory in the Masters final in the best-of-three competition. The Pokemon World Championship in London took place from August 18 to 21, 2022.

