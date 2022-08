Floods in Sudan kill dozens and destroy thousands of homes

More than 75 people have been killed, more than 12,000 homes destroyed and more than 20,000 damaged by heavy rains and seasonal flooding in Sudan. The worst affected provinces are Al-Jazirah, North Kordofan, South Kordofan, South Darfur and Nile. The rainy season in Sudan usually lasts until September, with flooding peaking just before then.