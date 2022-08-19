Several killed in rocket attack on crowded market in Syria

A rocket attack on a crowded market in Al-Bab in Syria has left at least nine people dead and dozens injured. The town is under the control of Turkish-backed opposition fighters in the north The attack on the town of Al-Bab came days after a Turkish air strike killed at least 11 Syrian soldiers and US-backed Kurdish fighters. Although fighting has subsided in recent years, bombings and airstrikes are not uncommon in northern Syria, which is home to the country's last major rebel bastion. President Bashar al-Assad's forces have regained control of most parts of Syria in recent years, with the help of their allies Russia and Iran.