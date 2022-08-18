Sudanese demonstrate again for a civilian government

Welcome to Africanews

Sudanese protesters have taken to the streets in Khartoum, demanding a return to civilian rule after last year's military coup. Sudan has been rocked by near-weekly protests and a violent crackdown that has so far left at least 116 people dead since army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan led a military coup last October. The takeover has disrupted the transition to civilian rule launched after the ouster in 2019 of three-decade strongman Omar al-Bashir.

