Highlights of the annual World Robot Conference in Beijing.

The World Robot Conference 2022 has begun in Beijing and is showcasing the latest technologies and innovations in robotics. More than 500 robotic products from over 130 companies will be on display at this year's conference, ranging from robotic dogs to manufacturing robots to logistics robots. With also the presence of 300 researchers, as well as representatives of international companies from China and abroad, participate in this four-day event, online and in person.