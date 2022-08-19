Greater Paris experiments with transhumance

A transhumance with sheep to explore the disappearing agricultural culture in Seine-Saint-Denis, in the Paris suburbs. This is the proposed walk around the Grand Paris Express (GPE), a set of rapid transit lines being built for the 2024 Olympic Games. Since 2018, more than 4,000 people have taken part in these walks, which are accessible from existing stations and include meetings with professionals from the sectors in question or urban planners, botanists or geographers. These free walks, managed by the event company, "Enlarge Your Paris", follow paths already marked out by the French Hiking Federation and are also commented.