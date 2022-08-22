Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

No Comment

Pakistan: Flash floods leave Quetta residents homeless

Flash floods caused by an unusually heavy monsoon have killed nearly 800 people across Pakistan since mid-June. Rescue teams are racing against time to evacuate thousands of people stranded in safer areas. Authorities are also setting up relief camps in flood-affected areas in the southwestern province of Balochistan and the eastern province of Punjab. According to a military statement, troops carrying food, tents and other essential items have reached almost all these remote areas where people are waiting for help. The monsoon season runs from July to September in Pakistan.

More about

up next

More from no comment

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..