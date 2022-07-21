Pop-culture fans return to San Diego for Comic-Con International.

The pop-cultural extravaganza that is Comic-Con International is back after a two-year absence due to covid. Stars, cosplayers and hordes of fans fill the San Diego Convention Center in force for the first time since 2019. The pandemic necessitated virtual versions of Comic-Con in the summers of 2020 and 2021, as well as a scaled-down in-person version in November, but neither of them resembled the usual show, with fans of all things "geeky" coming from all over the world and arena-sized panels on movies and TV shows that resembled sporting events. Comic-Con is primarily about showing trailers and footage from upcoming movies and TV shows at mega-star panels held in Hall H, which seats some 6,000 people. Announced panels include Warner Bros. and the DC Universe's "Black Adam". They will include Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, who plays the titular anti-hero, director Jaume Collet-Serra and stars playing Hawkman, Dr. Fate and other members of the Justice Society. San Diego Comic-Con International runs through Sunday.