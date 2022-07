Marvel Avengers campus opens at Disneyland Paris to fans' delight

Europe's first ever Marvel themed universe opened to the public at Disneyland Paris on Wednesday (20 July 2022). Hundreds of fans, young and old, braved the rain to be the first to experience the new Marvel Avengers Campus, which offers plenty of opportunities to meet, train and go on missions with their favourite superheroes. Attendees were impressed with the welcome and described the attraction as an "incredible experience".