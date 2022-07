Wildfires in France: the famous 'Dune du Pilat' in the grip of flames

The fire has reached the forest of the famous "Dune du Pilat", as France is struggling with a heatwave, and is now threatening homes. The firemen are at work to protect the five-star hotel of the Corniche, which overlooks the Banc d'Arguin. Two fires have ravaged more than 15,000 hectares of forest in one week.