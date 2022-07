Laughing matter: Thousands of Bali yogis join mass chuckle

Thousands of people gather for a laughter yoga session on Indonesia's resort island of Bali to heal themselves with giggles and pray for world peace. "I'm a housewife, there are a lot of problems at home, be it with my husband, my mother, or other members of the family so this yoga is very very helpful," said Lilis, a participant.