Anti-government protesters block Budapest road

Anti-government demonstrators in Hungary blocked one of the capital's main thoroughfares during morning rush-hour traffic Monday, the latest in a series of protests against recent changes to the country's tax code that have carried on for nearly a week. The crowd, made up largely of food delivery couriers on bicycles and scooters, blocked traffic in both directions on one of Budapest's main bridges over the Danube River. Many demonstrators were independent entrepreneurs affected by legislative changes passed by Hungary's parliament last week, which they believe will result in major tax hikes or a loss of work.