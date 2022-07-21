Videos show the extent of the many forest fires in Spain.

Footage shot by citizens and firefighters has revealed the scale of the forest fires that have been ravaging Spain in recent days. In the province of Zaragoza, Felix Jordán de Urríes Mur was driving home on Tuesday when he saw huge flames along the A2 motorway. "It's hell," he exclaimed as he filmed the fire spreading through the pine trees in the area. Footage also showed firefighters from Ávila narrowly escaping flames that were spilling over the motorway as they drove their truck. More than 30 forest fires in Spain have forced the evacuation of thousands of people and blackened 220 square kilometres of forest and scrubland.