Size doesn't matter: largest exhibition of miniature art in Europe opens its doors

At the 'Small is Beautiful' exhibition in London, visitors must lean or squat to appreciate every detail of the 143 miniatures made by 33 local and international artists. With paper folds displayed on the walls, figurine under glass bell of Greta Thunberg, replicas of buildings, the possibilities offered by the miniature format seem endless and joyful for artists, and visitors can have tremendous fun finding the little figurines in a landscape entirely made up of brightly coloured sweets. For Lisa Swerling, her small-scale art is a way of showing "support for the little ones among us who are trying to change things." The exhibition, located in South Kensington, is open until July.