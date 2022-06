Palestinians swim in Mediterranean sea off a beach in Gaza's Beit Lahia

Palestinians swim in the Mediterranean sea off a beach in Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip as students start their summer vacation. "The sea is our only outlet here in the Gaza Strip," says 65-year-old Farid Naeem. "Last year, coming to the beach was not an option; there was an atmosphere of war," says young Gazan Ahmed al-Attar.