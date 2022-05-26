Prayers, tears at vigil for Texas shooting victims

Residents of Uvalde, Texas, attended a prayer vigil Wednesday evening for the victims of a school shooting the day before. Leaders of the service said prayers and read Bible verses and people in the stands bowed their heads and wiped away tears. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott was among those attending. Earlier in the day, Abbott said the gunman who killed 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school had warned in online messages minutes before the attack that he was going to shoot up a school. He said the shooter, 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, used an AR-15-style rifle in the attack Tuesday at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde. About 30 minutes before the shooting, Ramos sent three online messages.