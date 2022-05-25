Climate protesters block Total’s annual general assembly in Paris

Around 250 climate activists have been blocking the annual shareholders meeting of French energy giant Total from going ahead since Wednesday morning, May 25. Several environmentalist groups behind the protest issued statements demanding TotalEnergies immediate withdrawal from Russia and a halt to new fossil fuel projects. Protesters were blocking the entrance to Salle Pleyel in Paris, where the meeting was due to take place, since 8 am. The protest follows a similar action at Shell’s Annual General Meeting in London that was disrupted by climate protesters on Tuesday, forcing the Dutch energy company’s board to pause the meeting for several hours. Statements by Greenpeace France and Friends of the Earth on the protest at Total’s meeting are here and here.