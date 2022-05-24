Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

No Comment

Taiwan man invents stroller for fish to 'explore other worlds'

Jerry Huang's aquatic pets rarely feel like two lost souls swimming in a fishbowl because they get to go for regular strolls. In Taiwan's Taichung City, Huang can be seen pushing his latest invention: a goldfish bowl on wheels. The tank is made of acrylic and is located in the middle of the stroller, allowing the goldfish to have a 360 degree view while walking around. It has a battery-powered filtration system, an air pump to supply the fish with oxygen and even a lighting system.

More about
Taiwan unusual fish

up next

More from no comment

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..