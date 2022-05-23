Climate change activists protest World Economic Forum in Davos

A group of climate change activists take part in a demonstration against the World Economic Forum (WEF) during the annual meeting in Davos. The Annual Meeting 2022, returning to Davos-Klosters after a two-year hiatus, takes place under the theme of Working Together, Restoring Trust. For their lofty ambition to help improve the state of the world, forum organisers will be busy: there are soaring food and fuel prices, Russia's war in Ukraine, climate change, drought and food shortages in Africa, yawning inequality between rich and poor, and autocratic regimes gaining ground in some places - not to mention signs that the COVID pandemic is far from over. According to the WEF organisers, it is the first global in-person leadership event since the start of the pandemic and will see the biggest delegation of top Ukrainian government officials to leave the country since the war started.