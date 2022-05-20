Welcome to Africanews

Residents inspect damage after huge fire in Manila

Hundreds of residents tried to salvage parts of their destroyed homes on Friday, a day after a massive fire engulfed a residential compound in Manila. Residents carried metal sheets and other metal objects to be sold for scrap at 10 pesos per kilo (US$0.19 cents) to make some money. Around 300 residents were affected by the blaze. According to the Philippine Bureau of Fire Protection, the blaze broke out at 7 p.m. (1100GMT) Thursday at the Baseco compound in Manila. There were no confirmed details of any injuries as yet. The fire was brought under control by 9:36 p.m., authorities said. Video showed the Philippine Coast Guard, who had declared a no-sail zone in the area, searching for people in the surrounding waters.

