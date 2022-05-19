An American activist has been carrying his rubbish for a month.

Welcome to Africanews

Rob Greenfield is proudly wearing rubbish, as part of a project to show how much rubbish we mindlessly throw away each month. He walks the streets of Los Angeles and carries around 28 kilograms of rubbish generated by the drinks, snacks and meals he has consumed. It's all packed into his clear plastic suit, with specially designed pockets on his arms, legs and back. Greenfield prides himself on living a minimalist life with no bank account and no driving licence, In 2019, he fed himself for an entire year with food he grew and harvested himself. But for the purposes of the trash suit, he decided to put asceticism aside and consume like the average American for 30 days.

