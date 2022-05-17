Welcome to Africanews

Eurovision winners Kalush Orchestra launch initiative for Ukrainian mothers

Kalush Orchestra launched the #MomsOfUkraine initiative in Lviv, signing their own mothers' names on a large stand erected in Rynok Square, near the Media Center Ukraine. The band played their Eurovision winning song "Stefania" - named after the mother of leader Ihor Psiuk - and encouraged fellow Ukrainians to join the initiative and thank their mothers by writing their names. "Stefania" was written by the singer Psiuk as a tribute to his mother, but since the invasion of Russia it has become an anthem for the motherland, with lyrics that promise: "I will always find my way home, even if all the roads are destroyed

