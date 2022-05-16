More than 400 migrants rescued by Doctors Without Borders

According to a statement from the non-profit organisation Doctors Without Borders, the migrants were rescued in seven different operations over a 72-hour period from 9 May. Among those on board were 195 minors, including two under the age of one. Rescuers from the rescue ship Geo Barents said many of those on board are victims of sexual and physical abuse, four of whom boarded boats to Europe with broken bones as a result of violence in Libya. According to the Italian Ministry of the Interior, as of 13 May, 12,881 migrants arrived in Italy by sea in 2022. Data provided by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees show that 542 migrants died or disappeared while trying to cross the Mediterranean in 2022.