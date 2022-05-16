3rd edition of the fashion week in Ouagadougou

Burkina Faso's fashion designers are on a mission to remind the world that there is more to this country than conflict. Some 35 designers from West Africa and Europe showcased their clothes in the capital for the fashion week, and for the first time the majority of the designers were local. The colourful and vibrant four-day show took place against a backdrop of rising jihadist violence linked to Al-Qaeda and the Islamic State group, which has killed thousands. The country is one of the world's top ten cotton exporters, accounting for an average of three per cent of global exports since 2000, according to the United Nations.