Final preparations underway for 75th Cannes Film Festival

Sunday morning saw the huge banners being hung on the front of the famous Palais du Festivals, home of the event - which is celebrating its 75th year. After the 2020 Cannes Film Festival was canceled by the pandemic and the 2021 edition was scaled back — even kisses were forbade on the red carpet — the lavish French Riviera cinema soiree is set to return with a festival that promises to be something like normal. Or at least Cannes' very particular brand of normal, where for 12 days formal wear and film mingle in sun-dappled splendor, stopwatch-timed standing ovations stretch for minutes on end and director names like "Kore-eda" and "Denis" are spoken with hushed reverence. What passes for the usual at Cannes has never been especially ordinary, but it has proven remarkably resilient to the fluctuations of time. Since its first festival, in 1946 on the heels of World War II, Cannes has endured as a maximalist spectacle that puts world cinema and Cote d'Azur glamor in the spotlight.