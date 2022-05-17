Sudan sanctuary offers haven for exotic birds

Nestled to the east of Sudan's capital Khartoum, a lush sanctuary is home to dozens of exotic birds from far and wide. Akram Yehia, owner of the 400-square-metre (4,300-square-foot) Marshall Nature Reserve, set up the huge caged aviary in the garden of his home four years ago and handcrafted dozens of nest boxes. He created a habitat of trees, adding a garden pond and misters to cool off from the scorching Sudanese heat. More than 100 birds of 13 different species now inhabit the reserve. Ring-necked parakeets, finches, as well as Meyers and red-rumped parrots fly on the branches and compete for the reserve's nest boxes. Sudanese and foreign visitors are only allowed to visit for two to three hours a day.