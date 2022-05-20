37 years after massacre, families receive remains

Almost four decades after one of the worst massacres in the country's history, Peruvian authorities handed over the bones of people killed by the army in 1985 during the Andean nation's internal conflict with rebel groups. Forensic physicians from Peru's Public Ministry returned the remains of 37 identified victims among the 71 killed in the village of Accomarca on August 14, 1985. The 20-year conflict between Peru's military and the Shining Path rebel group killed more than 70,000 people. The families will bury their loved ones Friday after holding an all-night wake to honor the deceased and celebrate their lives while they mourn their loss once again.