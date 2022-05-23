Images of collapsed unfinished building in southwest Iran

Videos posted on social media show the aftermath of a building collapse in southwestern Iran. At least six people died and 80 people are trapped under the rubble of the unfinished 10-story Metropol building, located in Abadan, the capital of Khuzestan province in southwestern Iran, officials said. An initial toll confirmed that at least "four people have lost their lives and 21 others have been injured," Mojtaba Khaledi, spokesman for the national rescue service, was quoted as saying. At least 80 people are trapped under the rubble and rescue dogs are deployed to help locate them, according to a regional branch of the Red Crescent. The building is located on Abadan's busiest street where "commercial, medical and office" buildings predominate, according to state television. The cause of the collapse is still under investigation.