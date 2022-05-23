Exhibition celebrates "100 years of robots" in Rio de Janeiro

The Centro Cultural Oi Futuro of Rio de Janeiro celebrates 101 years of robotics creation with the exhibition “100 years of robots”. Curated by visual artist and researcher Zaven Paré, inventor of the electronic puppet in the 1990s, and with the participation of foreign artists Patrick Tresset, Samuel St-Aubin and Dmitry Morozov, the installation is open to visitors until June 19th. “100 years of robots” presents technology as the greatest ally of the human being in supporting evolution. Whether in the arts, health or even the simplest of everyday tasks, electronic devices have become essential in the modern world and the promise is that all this will be transmitted in the works: “We will deliver an exhibition of high quality standards And that makes me very happy. I believe in the local impact of the show. If a child enters the space and is surprised, that is enough for me”, says Paré. Some pieces promise to catch the attention of visitors. The Paro baby seal robot - which is used for therapeutic purposes and evokes emotional responses in hospital and nursing home patients - and the 'Home Robots Installation' - a 'family' of five robot vacuums that run during the exhibition - are part of it. The exhibition guides the public on a journey through the history of robots over the decades, through unpublished private collections, with posters, books, photographs and original documents of historical material. ; in addition to a personal collection of 100 'Mecha' type plastic robots. The term "robot" is derived from a Slavic root meaning labour. Although it was Josef Čapek, who actually invented the word, it was first used to refer to a fictional humanoid in 1920 in a Czech play by Karel Čapek (brother of Josef Čapek) entitled R.U.R. (Rossumovi Univerzální Roboti - Rossum's Universal Robots).