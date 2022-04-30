Lantern parade takes place in Seoul to celebrate Buddha's birthday

The lantern parade celebrating Buddha’s birthday returns to the streets of Seoul after three years, as previous ones had been cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic. What started as a simple religious ritual is now a exhuberant spring festival where streets, temples and shopping centres are adorned with thousands of lotus lanterns. During the parade, the highlight of the week-long event, participants walk almost three kilometres holding lanterns, pushing large scale lanterns and performing as bystanders clap and cheer them on.