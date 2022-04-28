Tech and art combine to create vivid displays at new exhibition

Art that wraps around you. 180 Studios is opening a new exhibition dedicated to immersive art. Sixteen installations blur the lines between physical and virtual artworks, all at the crossroads of art and technology. Located in a former underground car park, the exhibition is designed like a maze to get lost in, as you wander through the dark rooms. An installation explores the different forms of columns with rotating mirrors. In a pitch-black room, lasers scan the floor and walls. The installation, by United Visual Artists (UVA), is made of four kinetic sculptures projecting single-colour planes of light. Further down, another installation explores a world populated by digital humans in a desert-like environment. After scanning a QR code on the wall, visitors are invited to show a webpage to a machine next to each screen to start new videos. Other highlights include "Vigil," an installation made up of an ice block with the imprint of a hand, hung in front of a round screen displaying videos of landscapes. Most installations don't necessarily have an artistic message, but rather experiment with technology. One of the biggest installations is "Vortex," created by Barcelona-based studio Hamill Industries. It uses light projectors, a purpose-made soundtrack and smoke effects. The end result is a travelling smoke ring synchronised to the music. "Future Shock" at 180 Studios runs from 28 April to 28 August 2022.