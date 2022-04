Soviet 'friendship monument' taken down in Kyiv

Ukrainian authorities dismantled the Monument of People's Friendship on Tuesday, a statue overlooking the Dnieper River in Kyiv, representing Russian-Ukrainian friendship. The installation was gifted to Ukraine by the Soviet government in 1982 as a symbol of the relationship between Russia and Ukraine. Kyiv City Council announced Monday that it would remove the statue along with 60 other monuments in the capital.