Spectacular glass-bottomed bridge opens in Vietnam

Vietnam launches a new attraction for tourists with a head for heights, with the opening of a glass-bottomed bridge suspended 150 metres (490 feet) above a lush jungle. The Bach Long pedestrian bridge -- whose name translates to "white dragon" -- in northwest Son La province snakes around dizzying cliff faces before spanning a dramatic valley between two peaks, hitting a total length of 632 metres (690 yards). The company says it is the world's longest glass-bottomed bridge, surpassing a 526-metre structure in Guangdong, China. Officials from Guinness World Records are expected to verify the claim next month.

