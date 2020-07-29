Africa Still in the Thick of Pandemic

Cases in Africa Rising

COVID-19 still on the rise on the African continent, with a reported 860 000 plus confirmed cases in 55 countries. South Africa lays claim to around half of these accounts. With a whopping 452,529 cases and 7,067 deaths, the country now has the fifth-highest caseload in the world.

South Africa Worst Hit

As in many other countries, Mandela’s homeland had the challenge of bearing the economic burden of the lockdown - which some criticised as counterproductive given the close living arrangements of townships in rural areas - only to then ease restrictions and see a consequent rise in cases. Schools are closed and businesses owners have expressed frustration as unemployment is now above 30% and is likely to keep climbing. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has already approved an emergency fund of 4.3 billion dollars in order to help South Africa recover, as the country’s economy has greatly suffered from the pandemic.

Many struggle to survive in the hard-hit economy in SA

Tests being made readily available to the general public has also been a struggle for the nation. Numerous citizens yearn for access, while others prefer to remain in ignorance to avoid social stigmas. Not an uncommon sentiment in other parts of the Motherland as Africans grapple to deal with the pandemic’s aforementioned dooming report card of 18,176 deaths and recoveries 506,825 on the continent.

Jarring Numbers but Hope Still in Sight

As of July 28, the total confirmed Covid-19 cases from 55 African countries has reached 860,541 with reported deaths reaching 18,176 and recoveries at 506,825. South Africa, as previously mentioned, has the most reported cases. Other countries which have been the most affected and who have the highest caseloads on the continent as yet include Egypt (92,482), Nigeria (41,180), Algeria (27,973), and Ghana (33,624).

But all is not lost, as many African nations are coming together to quell the spread of this virus as a collective.

The African Development Bank (AfDB) has approved a $27.4 million grant to boost the African Union's (AU) efforts to mobilise an efficient continental response.