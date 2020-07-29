Travel restrictions in Morocco cause mayhem

Morocco
Morocco has decided to ban all travel to and from its major cities in an effort to stop a small spike in coronavirus cases.
The restriction, announced barely 5 hours before it took effect, saw Moroccans rush to the bus stations and the roads.
Even though the North African country has remained less impacted than its European neighbours, Morocco justified this decision by stating that many Moroccans were not complying with measures of social distancing encouraged by the government in order to fight the spread of the coronavirus.
Health Minister Khalid Ait Taleb announced that the country had recorded more contaminations in the past week than it did in the last four months.
