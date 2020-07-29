Africa COVID-19 stats: 874,036 cases; 18,498 deaths; 524,557 recoveries

There are now more than over 870,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus across the continent, with a number of African countries imposing a range of prevention and containment measures against the spread of the pandemic.

According to the latest data by the John Hopkins University and Africa Center for Disease Control on COVID-19 in Africa, the breakdown remains fluid as countries confirm cases as and when. As of May 13, every African country had recorded an infection, the last being Lesotho.

We shall keep updating this list largely sourced from the John Hopkins University tallies, Africa CDC and from official government data.

Major African stats: July 29 at 7:00 GMT :

Confirmed cases = 874,036

Active cases = 330,981

Recoveries = 524,557

Number of deaths = 18,498

Countries in alphabetical order

Algeria – 28,615

Angola – 1,000

Benin – 1,770

Botswana – 739

Burkina Faso – 1,105

Burundi – 378

Cameroon – 17,179

Cape Verde – 2,354

Central African Republic – 4,599

Chad – 926

Comoros – 354

Congo-Brazzaville – 3,200

DR Congo – 8,873

Djibouti – 5,068

Egypt – 92,947

Equatorial Guinea – 3,071

Eritrea – 265

Eswatini – 2,404

Ethiopia – 15,200

Gabon – 7,189

(The) Gambia – 326

Ghana – 34,406

Guinea – 7,126

Guinea-Bissau – 1,954

Ivory Coast – 15,713

Kenya – 18,581

Lesotho – 505

Liberia – 1,177

Libya – 3,017

Madagascar – 10,104

Malawi – 3,709

Mali – 2,520

Mauritania – 6,249

Mauritius – 344

Morocco – 21,387

Mozambique – 1,720

Namibia – 1,917

Niger – 1,132

Nigeria- 41,804

Rwanda – 1,926

Sao Tome and Principe – 867

Senegal – 9,805

Seychelles – 114

Sierra Leone – 1,786

Somalia – 3,212

South Africa – 459,761

South Sudan – 2,305

Sudan – 11,496

Tanzania – 509

Togo – 896

Tunisia – 1,468

Uganda – 1,135

Zambia – 5,002

Zimbabwe – 2,817

