Coronavirus in Africa: 183,050 cases; 5,060 deaths; 81,498 recoveries

There are now more than over 150,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus across the continent, with a number of African countries imposing a range of prevention and containment measures against the spread of the pandemic.

According to the latest data by the John Hopkins University and Africa Center for Disease Control on COVID-19 in Africa, the breakdown remains fluid as countries confirm cases as and when. As of May 13, every African country had recorded an infection, the last being Lesotho.

We shall keep updating this list largely sourced from the John Hopkins University tallies, Africa CDC and from official government data.

Major African stats: June 7 at 7:00 GMT :

Confirmed cases = 183.760

Number of deaths = 5,060

Recoveries = 81,498

Active cases = 97,202

Countries in alphabetical order

Algeria – 10,050

Angola – 88

Benin – 261

Botswana – 40

Burkina Faso – 888

Burundi – 83

Cameroon – 7,599

Cape Verde – 542

Central African Republic – 1,570

Chad – 836

Comoros – 141

Congo-Brazzaville – 683

DR Congo – 3,878

Djibouti – 4,169

Egypt – 32,612

Equatorial Guinea – 1,306

Eritrea – 40

Eswatini – 322

Ethiopia – 1,934

Gabon – 3,101

(The) Gambia – 26

Ghana – 9,462

Guinea – 4,117

Guinea-Bissau – 1,368

Ivory Coast – 3,557

Kenya – 2,600

Lesotho – 4

Liberia – 345

Libya – 256

Madagascar – 1,026

Malawi – 409

Mali – 1,532

Mauritania – 947

Mauritius – 337

Morocco – 8,151

Mozambique – 402

Namibia – 29

Niger – 970

Nigeria – 12,233

Rwanda – 431

Sao Tome and Principe – 499

Senegal – 4,249

Seychelles – 11

Sierra Leone – 946

Somalia – 2,289

South Africa – 45,973

South Sudan – 1,317

Sudan – 6,081

Tanzania – 509

Togo – 487

Tunisia – 1,087

Uganda – 593

Zambia – 1,089

Zimbabwe – 1279

