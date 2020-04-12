Nigeria coronavirus: Popular pastor backtracks on 5G; Lagos, Osun record crime

April 12: Pastor Chris backtracks on 5G

Popular preacher Chris Oyakhilome, leader LoveWorld Inc. better known as Christ Embassy, taken back his recent claims that the introduction of 5G networks caused the coronavirus pandemic.

Chris’ claims included that 5G — the fifth generation of wireless communications technologies supporting cellular data networks — was initiated to facilitate a “new world order.”

He received a tonne of backlash from the public and a fellow top preacher. In announcing his new position he stressed that the first position was based on health concerns. He said the concerns were aggravated by seeming disinterest of authorized regulators to give clarity on the technology.

He said, as a healer health was a key concern in his line of work: “I meet with sick people all the time. And so, no matter how interested I am in the 5G, I’m going to put health first. “Are there health risks, what are the health implications?

“Those are my concerns and I became even more concerned when I found out that regulators didn’t seem to care much in looking into the details and the cause of the independent scientist and experts, medical experts.

“I would love to go on a 5G for hours if they roll it out but it’s important that all its health risks be understood and where there are challenges, it should be fixed. If there are health risks, they should be fixed. We want to go on extraordinary technology but we must also consider all the health implications. That’s my point.”

Local news outlets reported of crime surge in two states, Lagos and Ogun – who are under a federal lockdown related to coronavirus. The criminals are said to have broken into shops and some houses in Alimosho and Ifako-Ijaiye local government areas of Lagos state on Saturday.

They they looted shops and robbed residents of their belongings. Some witnesses said the incident happened in broad daylight as shops with food items were part of their targets.

Bala Elkana, Lagos police spokesperson, confirmed the incident stressing that the criminals had wanted to take advantage of the lockdown to carry out their crime but that the police deployed in the state were ready for them.

“So, they stepped out in the name of attacking each other just to create a scene and using the opportunity to steal. We have a patrol team and rapid response squad are all over and we have responded. We have a number of suspects already in custody.”

In a similar manner, some persons also looted shops around Ado Odo, Ota and Ifo local government areas of Ogun state, the Cable news portal reported.

Meanwhile reports indicate that President Buhari says the lockdown will last for as long as its necessary to combat COVID19. Kano State recorded its index case yesterday. The state’s preparedness got a boost this week when the NCDC equipped the Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital to test for the virus.

Neighbouring Kaduna State confirmed its sixth coronavirus case. State governor Nasir el-Rufai was diagnosed with the virus and is yet to announce his recovery. Bauchi State governor Bala Mohammed recovered late last week and described the experience as “going through hell.” Niger and Anambra have announced lockdowns.

As at 9:30pm 11th April, there were:

318 confirmed cases

70 discharged

10 deaths

19 states infected

