Chasing African citizenship: Anthony Joshua, Cardi B, Ludacris, Idris Elba, Tiffany Haddish

Grammy-winning rapper Cardi B is the latest icon to share excitement at the possibility of having citizenship of an African country, using social media to let her fans know that she’s ‘filing for Nigerian citizenship’.

Several other stars including British actor Idris Elba and American rapper Ludacris have recently been granted citizenship in Sierra Leone and Gabon respectively.

In this article, we explore the pride of citizenship of African nations from the perspective of celebrated icons.

Anthony Joshua’s Nigerian credentials

Nigerian immigration authorities on Wednesday posted images of British-born boxer Anthony Joshua registering for an identification number.

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) issued Joshua who is of Nigerian descent with a National Identification Number (NIN) slip after registration.

The NIN is an eleven-digit number that is issued to Nigerians for identification and consolidation of personal documents.

Anthony Joshua anthonyfjoshua enrolls for the National Identification Number and issued his NIN slip. pic.twitter.com/GS1osa6Rea — NIMC (nimc_ng) February 18, 2020

Cardi B as Chioma in Nigeria

Cardi B, who recently visited Nigeria and Ghana last month as part of her African tour, announced her Nigerian citizenship desires following the U.S. airstrike in Iraq that killed Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani and sent Middle East tensions soaring.

“Its sad this man is putting Americans live in danger. Dumbest move Trump did till date … I’m filing for my Nigerian citizenship,” she tweeted on Friday.

This week she asked fans to weigh in on whether her Nigerian name should be CHIOMA B or Cadijat.

Cardi B, who was born Belcalis Almanzar, is of Afro-Caribbean descent, tracing her roots to Trinidad and the Dominican Republic.

It was not immediately clear how the rapper might acquire citizenship in Nigeria.

Gabon’s Ludacris

Fellow rapper Ludacris recently acquired citizenship in Gabon after marrying a woman from the Central African nation.

Ludacris is married to Eudoxie Mbouguiengue, a 33-year-old model who spent most her childhood days in the French-speaking country before moving to the United States.Her father is American while her mother is Gabonese.

Elba traces father’s roots in Sierra Leone

British actor Idris Elba was last month given a passport from Sierra Leone, his late father’s birthplace.

“I’m no stranger to Africa: I’ve been in Africa, I’ve made films in Africa, I’ve championed Africa. But Sierra Leone, it’s a very different feeling because it’s my parent’s home,’‘ Elba said.

Eritrea’s Tiffany Haddish

In May, American author and comedian Tiffany Haddish was granted Eritrean citizenship during a visit to join in the 28th independence anniversary celebrations.

“Signing those papers and getting the validation meant the world to me. That is something my father wanted,’‘ Tiffany told the information ministry’s news outlet.

