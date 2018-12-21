DRC vote delay: Tshisekedi accepts decision, to keep campaigning

A main opposition candidate in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Felix Tshisekedi, has accepted the decision of the elections body, CENI, to postpone the December 23 process.

Barely twenty-four hours after CENI announced the delay, Tshisekedi who leads a two-man coalition addressed supporters in the capital Kinshasa urging them to remain calm.

He added that his campaign was set to continue till December 28 ahead of the new vote date, December 30. Campaigns are expected to end two-days from the opening of vote.

For his part, Martin Fayulu, leader of the opposition Lamuka coalition, said he disagreed with CENI’s position. “As far as I know, the president of the CENI said that come rain or shine there will be elections on December 23, 2018.

“So, I think we must expect these elections and we cannot accept that Mr. Naanga will change his position today,” Martin Fayulu said.

CENI cited the loss of electoral material to a blaze at a warehouse in the capital Kinshasa as the main reason for the delay. The delay has led to security forces breaking up protests in parts of the country.

