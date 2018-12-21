DRC presidential candidate, Martin Fayulu rejects election delay

An opposition candidate in D.R Congo’s presidential election, Martin Fayulu says he cannot accept the postponement of the December 23 election.

The Lamuka Coalition candidate noted that it would be unacceptable for the election to be pushed back.

“As far as I know, the president of the CENI said that come rain or shine there will be elections on December 23, 2018. So, I think we must expect these elections and we cannot accept that Mr. Naanga will change his position today,” Martin Fayulu said.

D.R Congo’s Independent National Election Commission on thursday December 20 announced the delay of the much-awaited poll due to technical reasons.

The election is meant to choose a successor to President Joseph Kabila, who is due to step down after 17 years in power, in what would be DRC’s first democratic transition.

Preparations for the elections, already postponed repeatedly since 2016, were disrupted by a fire last week which the commission said destroyed 80 percent of Kinshasa’s voting machines.

