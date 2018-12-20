Welcome to Africanews

DRC presidential election postponed to December 30: CENI

The electoral commision in Democratic Republic of Congo on Thursday confirmed that it was postponing the presidential election scheduled for Sunday, to December 30, citing delays in deploying voting materials.

The election, already postponed twice since 2016, is meant to choose a successor to president Joseph Kabila, who is due to step down after 18 years in power.

