Real Madrid celebrate 35th Spanish La Liga title

Real Madrid celebrate their 35th Spanish league title with their fans by taking a bus around the Cibeles fountain in Madrid. Real Madrid secured a 35th La Liga title with a 4-0 home win over Espanyol as Carlo Ancelotti became the first coach to win all five major European leagues. Thousands attended the Carnival champions parade in Rio de Janeiro to see the six best samba schools at this year's event perform. Carnival 2022 closed out with a parade from the samba schools that won prizes for costumes, presentation and music during this year's event in the Sambadrome. Acadêmicos do Grande Rio samba school, from the neighbouring city of Duque de Caxias, won the 2022 Rio de Janeiro Carnival title. It's the first title ever for the school which has been in the top tier group of Rio's Carnival for almost 30 years. Without the pressure of the judges, the champions parade is a more relaxed event where samba school members purely enjoy the party as the crowd cheers for the newly elected champion.