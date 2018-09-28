Trump accuses China of election interference [International Edition]

International edition
The spotlight has been on the latest findings in the Skripal case. One of the two suspects has been identified as a Russian agent, investigative group Bellingcat claims.
And in the United States, Donald Trump could change his mind on Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court nomination as he is accused of sexual assault
These are some of the stories we have picked from our sister channel Euronews, on this edition of International Edition.
