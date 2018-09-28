Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

International edition

international-edition

Trump accuses China of election interference [International Edition]

Trump accuses China of election interference [International Edition]

International edition

The spotlight has been on the latest findings in the Skripal case. One of the two suspects has been identified as a Russian agent, investigative group Bellingcat claims.

And in the United States, Donald Trump could change his mind on Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court nomination as he is accused of sexual assault

These are some of the stories we have picked from our sister channel Euronews, on this edition of International Edition.

You may also like

Most read

You may also like

Most read

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..